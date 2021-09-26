CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaffney, SC

Gaffney events coming up

Gaffney Today
Gaffney Today
 5 days ago

(GAFFNEY, SC) Gaffney is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gaffney area:

Fort Mill Varsity Volleyball

Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 149 Twin Lake Rd, Gaffney, SC

This website is powered by SportsEngine's Sports Relationship Management (SRM) software, but is owned by and subject to the Fort Mill School District Athletics privacy policy. ©2021 SportsEngine, Inc.

Family Weekend

Boiling Springs, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 110 S Main St, Boiling Springs, NC

Welcome Bulldog Nation! We look forward to welcoming you back to campus in the Fall for this annual tradition where families get to experience their student’s Home at Gardner-Webb. Throughout the...

Movie at the Mill: Hocus Pocus

Spartanburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1802 Drayton Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307

A spooktacular Movie at the Mill night at Drayton Mills showing everyone's family favorite Halloween movie, Hocus Pocus.

Dinner and a Movie: Psycho

Spartanburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1802 Drayton Road, Draper Hall, Spartanburg, SC 29307

We all go a little mad sometimes...and you'll go mad for this delicious dinner inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho.

CenterWell Open House - Spartanburg

Spartanburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1855 East Main Street, Suite 21A, Spartanburg, SC 29307

Come join us for our Senior Expo and Open House event at CenterWell Senior Primary Care.

ABOUT

With Gaffney Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

