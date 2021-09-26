CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc events coming up

Manitowoc Journal
Manitowoc Journal
 5 days ago

(MANITOWOC, WI) Manitowoc is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manitowoc area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Wprn_0c8ccJi100

Art Slam Exhibit

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI

ART SLAM EXHIBIT September 17-October 17, 2021 Exhibit hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays 11-4 p.m. This exhibition features the work of artists crated during...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqJ3M_0c8ccJi100

Decade XS at Salute to Everyone

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1107A S 10th St, Manitowoc, WI

Decade XS at Salute to Everyone is on Facebook. To connect with Decade XS at Salute to Everyone, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SgMf_0c8ccJi100

Worship Service

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Worship with us at our 10:15am service. Programming for Faith Kids (ages infant-6th grade) is available.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CG0OM_0c8ccJi100

“IN DEPTH” - Brunettes, Brondes, and Blondes

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Mar 03, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Mar 03, 02:00 PM

Address: 707 Washington Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Focusing on utilizing simple, efficient techniques to make life easier behind the chair. Let’s collab, share, and make new friends!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5vAF_0c8ccJi100

JPW Industries Employee Health Fair – Manitowoc REGISTER YOUR BOOTH!

Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

JPW Industries seeking vendors to connect with their 60 EMPLOYEES at their upcoming health fair. REGISTER YOUR BOOTH TODAY! https://www.iabhp.com/?p=24857 #healthfairs #wellness #corporatewellness...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art#Wi Art#Wi Decade#Wi 54220 Focusing#Jpw Industries
Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc Journal

Manitowoc, WI
86
Followers
264
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Manitowoc Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy