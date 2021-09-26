Manitowoc events coming up

(MANITOWOC, WI) Manitowoc is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manitowoc area:

Art Slam Exhibit Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 610 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI

ART SLAM EXHIBIT September 17-October 17, 2021 Exhibit hours are Tuesdays through Fridays 10-4 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays 11-4 p.m. This exhibition features the work of artists crated during...

Decade XS at Salute to Everyone Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1107A S 10th St, Manitowoc, WI

Decade XS at Salute to Everyone is on Facebook. To connect with Decade XS at Salute to Everyone, join Facebook today.

Worship Service Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Worship with us at our 10:15am service. Programming for Faith Kids (ages infant-6th grade) is available.

Starts at: Mon Mar 03, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Mar 03, 02:00 PM

Address: 707 Washington Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220

Focusing on utilizing simple, efficient techniques to make life easier behind the chair. Let’s collab, share, and make new friends!

JPW Industries Employee Health Fair – Manitowoc REGISTER YOUR BOOTH! Manitowoc, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

JPW Industries seeking vendors to connect with their 60 EMPLOYEES at their upcoming health fair. REGISTER YOUR BOOTH TODAY! https://www.iabhp.com/?p=24857 #healthfairs #wellness #corporatewellness...