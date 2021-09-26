Rio Grande City events coming up

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Rio Grande City calendar.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rio Grande City:

Boy Pablo Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 311 S 17th St, McAllen, TX 78501

Nicolas Munoz, aka boy pablo, will make his live Rio Grande Valley debut on November 14th, 2021 at the Historic Cine El Rey Theatre.

Parenting Workshop Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 601 North Main Street, McAllen, TX 78504

A workshop for parents who are raising their kiddos in the ways of the Lord and who could benefit from receiving extra tools as they parent.

McAllen Hot Air Balloon Festival By The Bert Ogden & Fiesta Dealerships Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3501 South 23rd Street, McAllen, TX 78501

Polo. Hot Air Balloons. Helicopters. Vendors. Kid’s Areas. Seafood Tents. Fashion. Live Music. Fun. This event isn’t just a polo match and hot air balloon festival, it’s a networking and social destination drawing thousands. What is The Victory Cup all about? Enjoying a gorgeous day of green grass, majestic horses, heart pounding polo, dozens of food and alcohol partners, great views from our helicopter and the big and beautiful hot air balloon giants on property! With events throughout the Uni

CHILLER CINEMA PRESENTS: Creature Feature Premier Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 801 Bryan Rd ste 174, Mission, TX

We are Back!!! During this month "YOU WONT BE SAFE ON WATER OR ON LAND AS THEY BOTH COME FROM BENEATH!!! We premiere Creature Feature films, Tremors and Deep Rising at 5X5 Brewing Co. Get some...

The Bungalows Farmer’s Market Mission, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3700 Plantation Grove Blvd, Mission, TX

Join us for our monthly farmer’s market event at The Bungalows on Shary to support local RGV vendors. ORGANIC PRODUCTS WELLNESS SERVICES FASHION & ACCESSORIES ARTS & CRAFTS FOOD & SNACKS GIVEAWAYS...