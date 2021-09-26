CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

Cedar City events coming up

Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 5 days ago

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Cedar City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cedar City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pz6Zj_0c8cc6Jp00

Witchcraft for Beginners $25

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 5472 N 3575 W, Cedar City, UT

What is witchcraft? What is Wicca? There is a difference. At this class which is offered in person and online we will be discussing witchcraft. Fee is $25 due upon arrival or in advance via venmo...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxBbC_0c8cc6Jp00

Exposure Triangle-Understanding Your Camera

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 98 W Center St, Cedar City, UT 84720

In this two-week course, learn the fundamentals for your DSLR camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WwY2k_0c8cc6Jp00

10th Annual Drive Out Hunger Golf Tournament

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 E 900 N, Cedar City, UT

Iron County Care and Share invites you to join in a day of sunshine, golf and networking at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City, Utah. The Drive Out Hunger tournament is our largest annual...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ge8g_0c8cc6Jp00

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 582 S. Main St., Cedar City, UT 84720

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42z97w_0c8cc6Jp00

Iron County Children's Justice Center Dancing with the Community Stars 2021

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 105 North 100 East, Cedar City, UT 84720

Join us for a fun filled evening with our amazing Stars as they dance the night away in raising funds for Iron co. Children's Justice Center

