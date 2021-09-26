Port Huron events coming soon

(PORT HURON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Port Huron calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Port Huron:

Self-Care Sunday Spa Day! Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

BWROC celebrates National Recovery Month with a Self-Care Sunday Spa Day! It’s a family friendly event filled with face masks, manicures & pedicures, a make your own bath soak station, snacks...

Breastfeeding 101 Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Description Learn the basics of becoming a breastfeeding mother: How to latch your baby on Establish your milk supply Know your baby is getting enough Pumping and Preparing to go back to work

Discovery City: A Local Adventure Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1115 6th St, Port Huron, MI

Discovery City: A Local Adventure for Kids!Have an unforgettable local adventure at Discovery City, now at Port Huron Museums! Join Edison the dog to dive into hands-on fun with Port Huron\'s past...

Macramé and Motown! Make your very own wall hanging! Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1219 Military Street, Port Huron, MI 48060

Come learn the basics of Macramé with GypsysMoon! Friday, October 8, from 6-8 pm At the Foundry.

Pink Tie Gala Port Huron, MI

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 3292 Beach Road, Port Huron, MI 48060

Join us for the inaugural Pink Tie Gala celebrating a successful year with Taking a Shot at Breast Cancer.