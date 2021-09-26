CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Walla Walla events coming soon

 5 days ago

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Walla Walla is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walla Walla area:

Fall 2021 Event

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Our event will be held, in person, at GESA Power House Theater. We will be hearing from Trilogy Recovery, Yeehaw Aloha, and Fort Walla Walla Museum. Please join us in learning about these amazing...

Walla Walla Movie Crush 2022

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 111 North 6th Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362

The 6th Annual Walla Walla Movie Crush (www.themoviecrush.com) returns to the Power House Theatre July 15 - 17, 2022!

Girls Night Out The Show at VFW Post #992 (Walla Walla, WA)

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 102 N. Colville Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Walla Walla ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Movement Fusion - Lunch Bunch Group

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 720 Sprague St, Walla Walla, WA

Hosted by Joanie Larson Spend your Tuesday morning learning to move your body and fine-tune your breathing. The exercises in this class can be adapted to your abilities and can be done standing or...

Summer Concert Series: Rogue Lobster — Downtown Walla Walla Foundation

Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Please join us downtown at First and Main for the free summer concert series brought to you by the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation and the City of Walla Walla.

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla Public Library announces winners at back to school event

"Back to School Fiesta de regreso a la escuela" at the Walla Walla Public Library celebrated the end of summer reading and the beginning of the new school year on Friday, Sept. 10. Library staff announced winners of the summer reading challenge and bookmark coloring contest. They featured a display...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

New Walla Walla event 'foundational' for American Cancer Society

It wasn’t a relay race, but the message of the Walla Walla chapter of the American Cancer Society was still relayed Saturday, Sept. 25, at Pioneer Park. Food trucks, vendors and booths for community organizations lined the circle around the park’s gazebo for “Picnic in the Park,” a different take on the Society’s usual “Relay for Life” fundraiser and public awareness event.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Helpline is relocating closer to downtown Walla Walla

It could be on or before Nov. 1 when primary emergency social services screening and referral agency Helpline moves into a new home. The agency will relocate from 1520 Kelly Place off The Dalles Military Road to 412 W. Poplar St. in the St. Patrick Catholic Church complex across from Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
KEPR

Adam West Day happening in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — For all of our community members out there who love Batman, get ready because Adam West Day is Saturday, September 18 in Walla Walla. Adam West is well-known for playing Batman in the 1960's TV series and he was born right here in Walla Walla. On...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Sculpture hunting at Whitman College, downtown Walla Walla

The Whitman College campus, city of Walla Walla and surrounding communities have abundant outdoor art to explore in the cooler fall weather. A variety of pieces by artists are sprinkled throughout the downtown Walla Walla core area within easy walking distance, the result of officials and nonprofit ArtWalla that created an arts collection management ordinance in 1997 to acquire public art.
elkhornmediagroup.com

City of Walla Walla announces phone system disruption

WALLA WALLA — Washington state’s temporary moratorium on disconnections for unpaid utility bills ended Thursday, Sept. 30, so a lot of people have been trying to contact the city of Walla Walla’s Utility Billing office to pay their bill or set up a payment plan. Unfortunately, the city’s phone system...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Walla Walla Bi-Mart

Dian is senior editor of the Union-Bulletin and Lifestyles magazine. She received her bachelor's in journalism from Western Washington University in 2003. She received her master's in communication and leadership from Gonzaga. Bi-Mart will close most in-store pharmacies, transfer customers’ prescription files to Walgreens. Oregon retail chain Bi-Mart says it...
Walla Walla News Beat

Walla Walla News Beat

ABOUT

With Walla Walla News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

