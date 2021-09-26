Walla Walla events coming soon

(WALLA WALLA, WA) Walla Walla is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walla Walla area:

Fall 2021 Event Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Our event will be held, in person, at GESA Power House Theater. We will be hearing from Trilogy Recovery, Yeehaw Aloha, and Fort Walla Walla Museum. Please join us in learning about these amazing...

Walla Walla Movie Crush 2022 Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 111 North 6th Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362

The 6th Annual Walla Walla Movie Crush (www.themoviecrush.com) returns to the Power House Theatre July 15 - 17, 2022!

Girls Night Out The Show at VFW Post #992 (Walla Walla, WA) Walla Walla, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 102 N. Colville Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Walla Walla ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Movement Fusion - Lunch Bunch Group Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 720 Sprague St, Walla Walla, WA

Hosted by Joanie Larson Spend your Tuesday morning learning to move your body and fine-tune your breathing. The exercises in this class can be adapted to your abilities and can be done standing or...

Summer Concert Series: Rogue Lobster — Downtown Walla Walla Foundation Walla Walla, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Please join us downtown at First and Main for the free summer concert series brought to you by the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation and the City of Walla Walla.