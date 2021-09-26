Events on the Wenatchee calendar

(WENATCHEE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Wenatchee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wenatchee:

The Radar Dames: In The Flesh Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 233 B North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Wenatchee‘s Naughtiest Stage Revue returns to live shows this Halloween season!

Sunday Mimosas and Waffles at Hard Hat Winery Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Fifth St, Wenatchee, WA

Here’s a reason to get out of bed on Sunday! Hard Hat Winery is serving Mimosas and Waffles with fruit! Get them together for $10, or a Mimosa for $6 and a waffle for $5. Their hours are 12-5 pm. […]

October Owl After School Kid's Class Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 134 N Mission St, Wenatchee, WA

Join us in our spacious studio and paint this spooky little October Owl! Our after school classes are most suitable for kids age 7 and up. Parents, you are welcome to paint alongside your child...

Tips, Tools and Techniques for the Family Caregiver: Caring for a Loved One Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 7 N Worthen St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Tips, Tools and Techniques for the Family Caregiver: Caring for a Loved One with Dementia

POSTPONED - Below the Rapids of the Upper Columbia Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 7 N Worthen St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

CLASS POSTPONED - Below the Rapids of the Upper Columbia