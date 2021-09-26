CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Events on the Wenatchee calendar

 5 days ago

(WENATCHEE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Wenatchee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wenatchee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2gxj_0c8cbpY800

The Radar Dames: In The Flesh

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 233 B North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Wenatchee‘s Naughtiest Stage Revue returns to live shows this Halloween season!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rX3Me_0c8cbpY800

Sunday Mimosas and Waffles at Hard Hat Winery

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Fifth St, Wenatchee, WA

Here’s a reason to get out of bed on Sunday! Hard Hat Winery is serving Mimosas and Waffles with fruit! Get them together for $10, or a Mimosa for $6 and a waffle for $5. Their hours are 12-5 pm. […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26n2gU_0c8cbpY800

October Owl After School Kid's Class

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 134 N Mission St, Wenatchee, WA

Join us in our spacious studio and paint this spooky little October Owl! Our after school classes are most suitable for kids age 7 and up. Parents, you are welcome to paint alongside your child...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObqQr_0c8cbpY800

Tips, Tools and Techniques for the Family Caregiver: Caring for a Loved One

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 7 N Worthen St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Tips, Tools and Techniques for the Family Caregiver: Caring for a Loved One with Dementia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eSZW4_0c8cbpY800

POSTPONED - Below the Rapids of the Upper Columbia

Wenatchee, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 7 N Worthen St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

CLASS POSTPONED - Below the Rapids of the Upper Columbia

