Sandusky calendar: What's coming up

(SANDUSKY, OH) Live events are coming to Sandusky.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sandusky:

Synergy Conference 2021 Sandusky, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 7000 Kalahari Drive, Sandusky, OH 44870

Synergy is a great place to learn from others as well as get the most up to date information in the DD field. Our focus is NOT about politic

Parking Lot Event Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2904 Milan Rd A, Sandusky, OH

Come out to our Parking Lot party to meet with our Recruiters! We will be having our Parking Lot Event on September 29th from 10am-2pm! Our office is located at 2904 Milan Rd., Sandusky OH 44870...

Keith Rowe @ Tony’s Dugout Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Keith Rowe at Tony’s Dugout! Come enjoy live music, good food and cold drinks at our OUTSIDE BAR! *Weather permitting, show will be moved inside*

Erie County Craft and Vendor Show Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4314 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH

Stop out at the Sandusky Mall for the Erie County Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, October 2nd! Admission is FREE! You'll find over 100 vendors with handcrafted items including: baked goods...

Not a Girl Scout? Join us for an Animal Dance Party! Sandusky, OH Sandusky, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 310 Douglas Dr, Sandusky, OH 44870

Girls in grades K-3: join us for a FREE Animal Dance Party! Bring a friend, make new ones, and get wild on the dance floor with Girl Scouts!