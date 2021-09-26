CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandusky, OH

Sandusky calendar: What's coming up

Sandusky Journal
Sandusky Journal
 5 days ago

(SANDUSKY, OH) Live events are coming to Sandusky.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sandusky:

Synergy Conference 2021

Sandusky, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 7000 Kalahari Drive, Sandusky, OH 44870

Synergy is a great place to learn from others as well as get the most up to date information in the DD field. Our focus is NOT about politic

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1JxY_0c8cbicH00

Parking Lot Event

Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2904 Milan Rd A, Sandusky, OH

Come out to our Parking Lot party to meet with our Recruiters! We will be having our Parking Lot Event on September 29th from 10am-2pm! Our office is located at 2904 Milan Rd., Sandusky OH 44870...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjiuM_0c8cbicH00

Keith Rowe @ Tony’s Dugout

Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Keith Rowe at Tony’s Dugout! Come enjoy live music, good food and cold drinks at our OUTSIDE BAR! *Weather permitting, show will be moved inside*

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZrKJ_0c8cbicH00

Erie County Craft and Vendor Show

Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 4314 Milan Rd, Sandusky, OH

Stop out at the Sandusky Mall for the Erie County Craft and Vendor Show on Saturday, October 2nd! Admission is FREE! You'll find over 100 vendors with handcrafted items including: baked goods...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgs4n_0c8cbicH00

Not a Girl Scout? Join us for an Animal Dance Party! Sandusky, OH

Sandusky, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 310 Douglas Dr, Sandusky, OH 44870

Girls in grades K-3: join us for a FREE Animal Dance Party! Bring a friend, make new ones, and get wild on the dance floor with Girl Scouts!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sandusky, OH
Sandusky, OH
Government
City
Milan, OH
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandusky Mall#Good Food#Standup Comedy#Animal Dance Party
Sandusky Journal

Sandusky Journal

Sandusky, OH
84
Followers
263
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandusky Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy