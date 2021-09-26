CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, OK

Coming soon: Shawnee events

Shawnee News Watch
Shawnee News Watch
 5 days ago

(SHAWNEE, OK) Shawnee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Shawnee:

Memorial service

Tecumseh, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 302 S Broadway, Tecumseh, OK

Find the obituary of Joel Dyer (1957 - 2021) from McLoud, OK. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Immediate Action Combatives - Real World Application in a weapon-based Env.

Mcloud, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jan 01, 04:00 PM

Address: 2181 Blackberry Drive, McLoud, OK 74851

Real World Application of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Wrestling, and Boxing in a Weapon-Based-Environment (WBE)

The Dangers of Socialism

Tecumseh, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1005 Kimberly Rd, Tecumseh, OK

Brother J.R. McElfresh will be speaking on the dangers of socialism in our time.

Ricochet Concert

Shawnee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 113 1/2 North Bell Avenue, #St, Shawnee, OK 74801

An American country band from Oklahoma with 3 top 10 hits and 1 number 1 single "Daddy's Money"

Small Town Jesus Conference 2021

Shawnee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 330 N Beard Ave, Shawnee, OK 74801

A Conference for Pastors & Church Leaders in Small Cities, Small Towns, & Rural Contexts

Learn More

