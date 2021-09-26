Events on the Cullman calendar

(CULLMAN, AL) Cullman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cullman:

Cullman Pokemon League playtime Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 421 2nd Ave SW, Cullman, AL

A Pokémon Trading Card Game event at Vortex Gaming in Cullman, AL.

A Night of Worship Hartselle, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

On Monday, September 27th at 6:30 Celebrate Recovery will be hosting a night of worship-only large group and communion. The Crossties band from First United Methodist Church will be leading our...

2021 Morgan County Schools State of the Schools Hartselle, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Address: 1167 South Bethel Road, Hartselle, AL 35640

The Morgan County Schools Foundation will host the 2021 State of the Schools Address for Morgan County Schools on Thursday, November 4th.

Hidden Rivers Farm 2021 Fall Season Hartselle, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 298 Goose Pond Rd, Hartselle, AL

Come out to Hidden Rivers Farm for a fun filled family day! Enjoy our themed maze, animals, games, a 2 TV tailgate tent, nature trails, and much more! Farm passes include unlimited access to the...

Festhalle Farmers Market Cullman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 209 1st Ave NE, Cullman, AL

Farmers Market is the site of many of the City’s […]