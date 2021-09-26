Ceres calendar: Coming events

(CERES, CA) Live events are coming to Ceres.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ceres:

Modesto Fall Home Improvement Show Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1000 L Street, Modesto, CA 95354

Text MODESTO to 855-881-SHOW for 50% off tickets. GA $8, Senior 65+ $6, Military $6, kids free

Beer & Yoga Ceres, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 1063 Montclaire Drive, Ceres, CA 95307

Beer Yoga was amazing so we thought let’s do it again! Doors open at 10:30AM. Cheers & Namaste!

Wednesday Night Bible Study Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 2701 4th St, Ceres, CA

Join us for weekly Bible Study! Each Wednesday evening, we meet to dive deeper into the previous Sunday’s message. If you haven’t attended before, we would love to have you join us!

Power panel 365 Pop shop community event Summer fun Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1737 John Street, Modesto, CA 95351

Come join us for some family fun .Free tickets to enter .

**(POSTPONED TO 2021)** Beyer High Class of 2000 20 Year Reunion Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1528 J Street, Modesto, CA 95354

**(POSTPONED TO 2021)** Beyer High Class of 2000 20 Year Reunion