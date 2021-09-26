CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Live events Burlington — what’s coming up

Burlington Journal
Burlington Journal
 5 days ago

(BURLINGTON, VT) Burlington is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burlington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nq99s_0c8cb6M200

Deepening Peacemaking Circle Facilitation Skills with Kay Pranis

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 135 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401

This three-day training for experienced Circle Keepers will focus on circles for conflict, difficult conversations and complex situations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CD9Db_0c8cb6M200

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZG2I_0c8cb6M200

Tango Mondays in Burlington VT

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 215 College Street, Burlington, VT 05401

image: Orlando Reyes Ibarra ATAUSA 2021 Tango de Pista Champion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcFIP_0c8cb6M200

"Borrowing Time" ... A new comedy by Vermont playwright Carole Vasta Folley

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 60 Lake Street, Burlington, VT 05401

GNOP is excited to announce the return of live theater!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYwR6_0c8cb6M200

Blue Star Radiation

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 188 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Come join super-group Blue Star Radiation for a night of "ditties, anthems, and deep cuts that remind us of a different time."

Burlington Journal

Burlington Journal

Burlington, VT
36
Followers
263
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Burlington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

