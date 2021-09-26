Live events Burlington — what’s coming up
(BURLINGTON, VT) Burlington is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Burlington area:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 135 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401
This three-day training for experienced Circle Keepers will focus on circles for conflict, difficult conversations and complex situations.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 215 College Street, Burlington, VT 05401
image: Orlando Reyes Ibarra ATAUSA 2021 Tango de Pista Champion
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Address: 60 Lake Street, Burlington, VT 05401
GNOP is excited to announce the return of live theater!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 188 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401
Come join super-group Blue Star Radiation for a night of "ditties, anthems, and deep cuts that remind us of a different time."
