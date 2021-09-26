Coming soon: Wheeling events

(WHEELING, WV) Wheeling is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wheeling:

NFL Sunday Ticket at the Alpha Tavern Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 50 Carmel Rd, Wheeling, WV

Every Live Game, Every Sunday! All NFL Fans are Welcome. Drinks and Food Special Every Sunday. Never miss a snap again because of where you live.

Thriller Book Club Tiltonsville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 702 Walden Ave, Tiltonsville, OH

If the thriller genre gives you chills on your spine then you’ll love this book club. Join us each month for a night of suspense. Join by calling 740.859.5163.

The Wheeling Jamboree 88th Anniversary! Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Address: 1015 Main St, Wheeling, WV

THE CAPITOL THEATRE 1015 Main Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 Administration and Box Office: 2-14th Street, Wheeling, WV 26003 Open Mon thru Fri 9am to 5pm, Saturday Noon to 5pm The Box Office is...

WSYO Bluegrass BBQ Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 465 Lodge Dr, Wheeling, WV

Come see the Wheeling Symphony Youth Orchestra at our WSYO Bluegrass BBQ! Join us on Sunday, September 26th from 2:30pm to 6:30pm at Oglebay’s Hess Shelter. We’ll have delicious BBQ by Chef...

Public Vaccination Clinic Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 465 Lodge Dr, Wheeling, WV

The Wheeling Ohio County Health Department will be offering FREE COVID-19 vaccine clinics to all members of the public who are 12 years of age or older. Minors must be accompanied by parent or...