Paso Robles events calendar
(PASO ROBLES, CA) Paso Robles is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paso Robles:
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 1491 Creston RD, Paso Robles, CA 93446
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 2015 Township Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446
Who makes the Best Chili in Paso? You be the judge!
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 PM
Address: 3340 Ramada Dr., Suite c, Paso Robles, CA 93446
KILOFEST 2021 - Fortunate Youth, Katastro, Artikal Sound System, Kaleo Wassman of Pepper, KBong, & Brett Wilson of Roots of Creation.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 2198 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446
A benefit for the Pioneer Day Committee which is dedicated to the preservation of the unique history and culture of Paso Robles!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 1228 11th Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446
A weekend designed to teach and impart on the subject of Faith & Trust in God
Comments / 0