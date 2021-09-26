Paso Robles events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Paso Robles is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paso Robles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20k53y_0c8cat7F00

VIP Petcare at Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1491 Creston RD, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCBRc_0c8cat7F00

Hoyt Family Vineyards 3rd Annual Chili Cook-off

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2015 Township Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Who makes the Best Chili in Paso? You be the judge!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHeow_0c8cat7F00

Kilofest 2021

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 3340 Ramada Dr., Suite c, Paso Robles, CA 93446

KILOFEST 2021 - Fortunate Youth, Katastro, Artikal Sound System, Kaleo Wassman of Pepper, KBong, & Brett Wilson of Roots of Creation.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdfnP_0c8cat7F00

Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival 2022

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2198 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446

A benefit for the Pioneer Day Committee which is dedicated to the preservation of the unique history and culture of Paso Robles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwfNM_0c8cat7F00

Faith Summit: Trusting God in Unprecedented Times

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1228 11th Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

A weekend designed to teach and impart on the subject of Faith & Trust in God

Learn More

With Paso Robles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

