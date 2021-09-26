Paso Robles events calendar

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Paso Robles is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paso Robles:

VIP Petcare at Lemos Feed & Pet Supply Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1491 Creston RD, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Hoyt Family Vineyards 3rd Annual Chili Cook-off Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2015 Township Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Who makes the Best Chili in Paso? You be the judge!

Kilofest 2021 Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 3340 Ramada Dr., Suite c, Paso Robles, CA 93446

KILOFEST 2021 - Fortunate Youth, Katastro, Artikal Sound System, Kaleo Wassman of Pepper, KBong, & Brett Wilson of Roots of Creation.

Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival 2022 Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2198 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446

A benefit for the Pioneer Day Committee which is dedicated to the preservation of the unique history and culture of Paso Robles!

Faith Summit: Trusting God in Unprecedented Times Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1228 11th Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

A weekend designed to teach and impart on the subject of Faith & Trust in God