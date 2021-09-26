Pekin calendar: Coming events

(PEKIN, IL) Live events are coming to Pekin.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pekin area:

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus Pekin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2111 Court St., Pekin, IL 61554

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Gama Brothers Band @ The Spring Bay Legion East Peoria, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

This will be a fun night of LIVE MUSIC on our KDB Center Stage! $5.00 Cover Charge Drink w/ ID Feel free to bring your lawn chairs! If you have questions regarding any event, please call the...

Meet & Greet - Pekin, Illinois Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Date: Thursday, September 30th, 2021 Time: 7:00PM to 9PM Central Address: River City Model Railroad Club Mineral Springs Park 1701 Court St. Pekin, Illinois Join us on Thursday, September 30th...

Taize Worship Service Pekin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Address: 101 North 8th Street, Pekin, IL 61554

Taizé worship is an ecumenical type of worship, meaning it reaches people worldwide.

Black Out Bash - Calboy, Ari, King Zay. Bartonville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 4208 W Pfeiffer Rd, Bartonville, IL

Blackout Bash @ Truth Nightclub. 09/11/21. Hosted by Ari Fletcher.Performance by 147 Calboy, and King Zay. 21+ and older.Door open 10 pm-2am About this Event