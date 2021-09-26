Marion calendar: Coming events

(MARION, IN) Live events are lining up on the Marion calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marion:

Grant County Farmers Market Gas City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: July 7 - October 27, 2021Wednesdays, 9:00am - 2:00pm Location: Angle Acres Plaza Parking Lot - 1028 East Main Street Gas

2021 Ducktail Run Car Show Photographs — Memory Lane Photography Gas City, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 701 S Broadway St, Gas City, IN

See you in Gas City! We will be taking pictures of your cars during this year’s Ducktail Run Car Show. You can view and purchase images here during and after the event.

Indiana Wesleyan University Women’s Soccer Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 4201 S Washington St, Marion, IN

college sports Grant County Indiana , college sports Marion Indiana , indiana wesleyan university , Indiana Wesleyan University Marion Indiana , Indiana Wesleyan University soccer match , IWU...

Recruiting on IWU Campus in Marion, Indiana Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 4201 S Washington St, Marion, IN

Employers & Recruiters have the option of visiting the IWU campus to meet students at our indoor kiosk or outdoor tent. About this event IWU Majors - click here to see our Majors Employers...

1st Annual Bridal & Party Expo Marion, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: N River Rd &, N Quarry Rd, Marion, IN 46952, Marion, IN 46952

You don't want to miss Marion's 1st Annual Bridal and Party Expo! Come see top venders from Marion & surrounding areas.