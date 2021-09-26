CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, CA

Events on the Auburn calendar

Auburn Updates
Auburn Updates
 5 days ago

(AUBURN, CA) Auburn is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Auburn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41tC3s_0c8caLXt00

Make Em Laugh Comedy and Worship Night

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3126 Olympic Way, Auburn, CA 95603

Get Out Of The House!!! Come out for a night of laughter, worship music, and a message of hope at the Make Em Laugh: Comedy Worship Night

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fx1g_0c8caLXt00

Tasting and Tour with the Brewmaster

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 536 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn, CA 95603

It's our 5th anniversary! Join Brewmaster Teresa for a tasting and tour, and learn about the history of Crooked Lane Brewing Co. (21+ event)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2cWH_0c8caLXt00

2021 Horses for Healing 9-Hole Golf Tournament

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 2455 Black Oak Road, Auburn, CA 95602

Please join us for the 2021 Horses for Healing 9-Hole Golf Tournament at the beautiful Black Oak Golf Course on Saturday, October 16th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRLB5_0c8caLXt00

Restore Unto Us the Joy of Our Salvation - Biblical Garden Retreat 2021

Meadow Vista, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1150 Walgra Meadow Raod, Meadow Vista, CA 95722

This prayer retreat is a special thank you and encouragement, to all the intercessors who faithfully serve in prayer throughout the year.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJ3LZ_0c8caLXt00

Rose & Thorns Historical Fencing Symposium

Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Address: 209 Fairgate Road, Auburn, CA 95603

Experience the art of the sword. A full weekend event featuring world class fencing instructors, prize tournaments, demonstrations and more!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, CA
Local
California Government
City
Meadow Vista, CA
Auburn, CA
Government
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Crooked Lane Brewing Co
Auburn Updates

Auburn Updates

Auburn, CA
85
Followers
243
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy