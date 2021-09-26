Events on the Auburn calendar

(AUBURN, CA) Auburn is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Auburn:

Make Em Laugh Comedy and Worship Night Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3126 Olympic Way, Auburn, CA 95603

Get Out Of The House!!! Come out for a night of laughter, worship music, and a message of hope at the Make Em Laugh: Comedy Worship Night

Tasting and Tour with the Brewmaster Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 536 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn, CA 95603

It's our 5th anniversary! Join Brewmaster Teresa for a tasting and tour, and learn about the history of Crooked Lane Brewing Co. (21+ event)

2021 Horses for Healing 9-Hole Golf Tournament Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 2455 Black Oak Road, Auburn, CA 95602

Please join us for the 2021 Horses for Healing 9-Hole Golf Tournament at the beautiful Black Oak Golf Course on Saturday, October 16th.

Restore Unto Us the Joy of Our Salvation - Biblical Garden Retreat 2021 Meadow Vista, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1150 Walgra Meadow Raod, Meadow Vista, CA 95722

This prayer retreat is a special thank you and encouragement, to all the intercessors who faithfully serve in prayer throughout the year.

Rose & Thorns Historical Fencing Symposium Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Address: 209 Fairgate Road, Auburn, CA 95603

Experience the art of the sword. A full weekend event featuring world class fencing instructors, prize tournaments, demonstrations and more!