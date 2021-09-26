Events on the Danville calendar

(DANVILLE, IL) Danville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Danville area:

Fall Mushroom Program with Mycologist Dr. Andrew Miller Westville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 20301 900 North Road, Westville, IL 61883

Mycologist Dr. Andrew Miller will describe basic life cycles and proper identification of mushrooms in Illinois.

Kevin Costner & Modern West Danville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 100 W Main St, Danville, IL 61832

Don’t miss Kevin Costner & Modern West’s: Tales From Yellowstone 2021 Tour, live at The David S. Palmer Arena on October 27, 2021!

Red Mask Youth presents Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Danville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: By Michele L Vacca Directed by Alyson Ferren and Ann Soderstrom Student Director: Emma Ferren Show dates: September 10-12, 2021 &17-19, 2021 Tickets are $8 dollars...

Class of 2010 & 2011 Ten Year Reunion Danville, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 100 West Main Street, Danville, IL 61832

Class of 2010 and 2011 coming together to celebrate 10 years since graduating!

Build a lightsaber craft Danville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 319 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL

Build a Lightsaber. On Wednesday evenings during the month of September, anyone can come in for a star wars lightsaber building experience (using pool noodles). Open to all ages. Drop in any time...