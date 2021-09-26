Coming soon: Sherman events

(SHERMAN, TX) Sherman is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sherman:

Highland Dance Class Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 407 W Washington St, Sherman, TX

Highland dance is a traditional Celtic dance that teaches discipline and rhythm.Students will be taught by Vicki Cana, who has trained several of her performers to win at high level competitions...

Haunted History Tour of Sherman, TX 10.23.21 Sherman, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 North Travis Street, Sherman, TX 75090

Explore Sherman's colorful history and the hauntings that come with it!

Stroll on the Square in Downtown Sherman Sherman, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: (Stroll begins inside Knight Furniture & Mattress, 108 E. Lamar St.), Sherman, TX 75090

TWO Tickets ~ TWO Events! ~ VIP Grand Tasting on September 30 ~ Stroll on the Square Wine and Food Tasting on October 2

Ladies Pool Tournament Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1500 N Broughton St, Sherman, TX

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Sherman, Texas - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

Celtic Festival and Highland Games Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3200 Canyon Creek Dr, Sherman, TX

Buckle your kilt and join the fun at the Sherman Celtic Festival and Highland Games, with Celtic dancing, Viking Village, Scottish clans, cultural exhibitors, and food and beverages.