Parkersburg, WV

Live events Parkersburg — what’s coming up

Parkersburg Voice
Parkersburg Voice
 5 days ago

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Live events are coming to Parkersburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Parkersburg area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fAFGX_0c8caH0z00

Yoga at the Point

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 113 Ann St, Parkersburg, WV

We are beyond excited to gather at the Point again this summer and see all of your fabulous faces. We've missed you! Great news! Again this summer EVERYONE is sponsored and paid for by our amazing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcjdS_0c8caH0z00

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 963 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law is excited to announce our Drive-Thru style Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30th from 12:00pm - 3:00 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CcY5a_0c8caH0z00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wx3Mi_0c8caH0z00

Girls Night Out The Show at Dil Center (Parkersburg, WV)

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 521 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Parkerburg ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 8pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgcLi_0c8caH0z00

Charmed Trivia

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 404 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

Every week, TCB hosts themed trivia. We offer a full dinner menu and a full bar menu. Happy Hour is from 5-6 pm. Reservations are recommended! Grab your reservation at the following link...

