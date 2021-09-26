Live events Parkersburg — what’s coming up

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Live events are coming to Parkersburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Parkersburg area:

Yoga at the Point Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 113 Ann St, Parkersburg, WV

We are beyond excited to gather at the Point again this summer and see all of your fabulous faces. We've missed you! Great news! Again this summer EVERYONE is sponsored and paid for by our amazing...

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat Parkersburg, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 963 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Jan Dils, Attorneys at Law is excited to announce our Drive-Thru style Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 30th from 12:00pm - 3:00 pm.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Parkersburg, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Girls Night Out The Show at Dil Center (Parkersburg, WV) Parkersburg, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 521 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Parkerburg ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 8pm

Charmed Trivia Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 404 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

Every week, TCB hosts themed trivia. We offer a full dinner menu and a full bar menu. Happy Hour is from 5-6 pm. Reservations are recommended! Grab your reservation at the following link...