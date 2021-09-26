CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granbury, TX

What's up Granbury: Local events calendar

 5 days ago

(GRANBURY, TX) Live events are coming to Granbury.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Granbury:

Lake Granbury Medical Center Annual Butterfly Release/Perinatal Loss

Granbury, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1410 West Pearl Street, Granbury, TX 76048

Please join us for a celebration of hope after loss with a butterfly release, lite refreshments, and the placement of memorial bricks.

Seth Ward & The Silence LIVE @ Bob's

Granbury, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 106 North Lambert Street, Granbury, TX 76048

Seth Ward & The Silence is an up and coming Texas Country band straight out of Canyon TX. They have released several singles, teasing their

Hood County Republican Club

Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1950 Acton Hwy, Granbury, TX

Hood County Republican Club at Brazos Covenant Ministries Granbury, 1950 Acton Hwy, Granbury, TX 76049, Granbury, United States on Tue Sep 28 2021 at 06:30 pm

Liv2Day Summit

Granbury, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 111 E. Bridge Street, Granbury, TX 76048

Balance of the Mind, Body, Spirit, Nutrition, Wellness, Emotional Health, Fitness, Handling Pain, all presented from a Christian perspective

SURPRISE PROJECT WORKSHOP!

Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 2103 E hwy 377, ste b, Granbury, TX

THIS WORKSHOP IS A SURPRISE PROJECT WORKSHOP! YOU WILL BE PICKING A DESIGN IN STUDIO THAT IS ALREADY PRE-PRINTED, IN EFFORTS TO DEPLETE SOME PRE-PRINTED INVENTORY WE HAVE. THIS WILL BE A...

