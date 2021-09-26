Events on the Tupelo calendar
(TUPELO, MS) Live events are coming to Tupelo.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Tupelo area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
The South Pontotoc (Pontotoc, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Heritage Academy (Columbus, MS) on Friday, September 10 @ 7p.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM
Address: 4462 Winged Foot Road, #9508, Tupelo, MS 38826
We are so excited to celebrate and reunite after 10 years! There will be food provided & a cash bar. We are looking forward to seeing you th
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 689 Rutherford Rd, Tupelo, MS
As you know, the City of Tupelo and the surrounding areas are represented by various ethnic groups that are different in so many ways and we would love to celebrate one another in unity. The...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM
PRC believes in providing single words for novel communication. In this five-hour product training participants will learn about LAMP Words for Life (WFL) as well as programming, customizing, and...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 111 South Spring Street, Tupelo, MS 38804
Join us for a fun evening of book discussion and dinner!!
