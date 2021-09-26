Events on the Tupelo calendar

(TUPELO, MS) Live events are coming to Tupelo.

These events are coming up in the Tupelo area:

Heritage Academy Varsity Football @ South Pontotoc Pontotoc, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

The South Pontotoc (Pontotoc, MS) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Heritage Academy (Columbus, MS) on Friday, September 10 @ 7p.

2010 Eleven Year Class Reunion Belden, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 4462 Winged Foot Road, #9508, Tupelo, MS 38826

We are so excited to celebrate and reunite after 10 years! There will be food provided & a cash bar. We are looking forward to seeing you th

Celebration of Cultures 2021 Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 689 Rutherford Rd, Tupelo, MS

As you know, the City of Tupelo and the surrounding areas are represented by various ethnic groups that are different in so many ways and we would love to celebrate one another in unity. The...

LAMP Words for Life for Accent: Vocabulary Review, Programming and Basic Implementation - 5 hour Tupelo, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

PRC believes in providing single words for novel communication. In this five-hour product training participants will learn about LAMP Words for Life (WFL) as well as programming, customizing, and...

Page & Table Tupelo, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 111 South Spring Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

Join us for a fun evening of book discussion and dinner!!