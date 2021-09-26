CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir, NC

Lenoir events coming soon

Lenoir Updates
Lenoir Updates
 5 days ago

(LENOIR, NC) Lenoir has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lenoir:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLozc_0c8caEMo00

Granite Kids | Galactic Movie Night | Wall- E

Granite Falls, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 12 Crestview St, Granite Falls, NC

Granite Kids | Galactic Movie Night | Wall- E. Kids come out for fun fueled night and enjoy popcorn and cotton candy while we watch Wall-E. Invite your friends and you will be sure to have a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cAXe_0c8caEMo00

Galactic Quest: 4-H STEM Challenge

Lenoir, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1913 Hickory Boulevard, Lenoir, NC 28645

Come on a Galactic Quest with a real scientist and 4-H! Plan for one adult per family to attend with youth registrants (ages 8-14).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Azvh_0c8caEMo00

Lenoir Downtown Farmers Market

Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 801 West Ave NW, Lenoir, NC

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Thursdays, 10 am - 5 pm Location:110 Church Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ae6ON_0c8caEMo00

Ashe County Volleyball

Hudson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 7035 Spartan Dr, Hudson, NC

This website is powered by SportsEngine's Sports Relationship Management (SRM) software, but is owned by and subject to the Ashe County Schools Athletics privacy policy. ©2021 SportsEngine, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2MSr_0c8caEMo00

Cornhole League

Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

It's that time again, grab a partner for Cornhole League at the brewery!! $20/team due by first day of play, Thursday, Sept. 16th. We play every Thursday at 6:00 with the tournament Oct. 14th...

