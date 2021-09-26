CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Centro, CA

El Centro events coming up

El Centro Bulletin
El Centro Bulletin
 5 days ago

(EL CENTRO, CA) El Centro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around El Centro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uAQUB_0c8caDU500

Mason Jar Sunflowers-(Zoom & In Person Painting Class)

El Centro, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 455 W State St, El Centro, CA

Time & Location Sep 28, 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM PDT Unwind & Design Creative Studio , 455 W State St, El Centro, CA 92243, USA About the Event: A Fun way to be creative, unwind and design your art from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WliJ_0c8caDU500

NA Meetings

Holtville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Holtville is a city in Imperial County, California located east of El Centro city in Imperial. Narcotics Anonymous is a highly esteemed organization that holds NA meetings in Holtville. Narcotics...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ArPK7_0c8caDU500

Holtville Farmers Market

Holtville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

9/16/21 - Live Band! More details to come! Vendor List El Glacier Caldwell's Rolling Cones Tacos Alex Imperial Honey Co. PK's Krazy Kravings El Rey Del Taco Garper Galleria Event Center Holtville...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHR7H_0c8caDU500

Pumpkin Ball

El Centro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1073 Ross Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243

Join us in our 6th annual Trans Pride celebration by being authentically yourself, whether in constume or in your favorite attire.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mq5p4_0c8caDU500

IVDM BeerFest

Ocotillo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo, CA 92259

Join us at Imperial Valley Desert Museum for our fourth-annual BeerFest! Experience the desert with a freshly poured, cold draft in hand

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocotillo, CA
City
El Centro, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
El Centro, CA
Government
City
Holtville, CA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

'Turmoil' at Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: report

There is trouble at Blue Origin, according to a new report claiming Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture is experiencing a "talent exodus," purportedly due in part to actions by CEO Bob Smith. The allegations came the day after a group of former Blue Origin employees wrote an open essay slamming what...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Del Taco#Honey#El Rey#Time Location#W State St#Na#Alex Imperial Honey Co#Pk#Krazy Kravings#Trans Pride
El Centro Bulletin

El Centro Bulletin

El Centro, CA
126
Followers
262
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With El Centro Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy