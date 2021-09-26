El Centro events coming up

(EL CENTRO, CA) El Centro has a full slate of live events coming up.

Mason Jar Sunflowers-(Zoom & In Person Painting Class) El Centro, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 455 W State St, El Centro, CA

Time & Location Sep 28, 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM PDT Unwind & Design Creative Studio , 455 W State St, El Centro, CA 92243, USA About the Event: A Fun way to be creative, unwind and design your art from...

NA Meetings Holtville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Holtville is a city in Imperial County, California located east of El Centro city in Imperial. Narcotics Anonymous is a highly esteemed organization that holds NA meetings in Holtville. Narcotics...

Holtville Farmers Market Holtville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

9/16/21 - Live Band! More details to come! Vendor List El Glacier Caldwell's Rolling Cones Tacos Alex Imperial Honey Co. PK's Krazy Kravings El Rey Del Taco Garper Galleria Event Center Holtville...

Pumpkin Ball El Centro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1073 Ross Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243

Join us in our 6th annual Trans Pride celebration by being authentically yourself, whether in constume or in your favorite attire.

IVDM BeerFest Ocotillo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo, CA 92259

Join us at Imperial Valley Desert Museum for our fourth-annual BeerFest! Experience the desert with a freshly poured, cold draft in hand