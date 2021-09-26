What’s up Hammond: Local events calendar

(HAMMOND, LA) Hammond has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hammond:

Disaster Relief Trip Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Join us for a weekend of service as we head to Louisiana to assist with clean up from Hurricane Ida

2021 SE Region Prescribed Burn Fall Workshop with LDAF Certification Hammond, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond, LA 70403

3-Day workshop that will provide essential information for conducting prescribed burns safely and legally in your timberlands.

Endia's Draggin to 37 Tickfaw, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 48351 Whiskey Lane, Tickfaw, LA 70466

Come celebrate with me for my 37th birthday. We will begin with a drag show, food and drinks. After the show we'll party the night away.

LA Craft Beer Week/Ida Relief Fundraiser Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1709 Corbin Rd, Hammond, LA

Let’s celebrate Louisiana Craft Beer Week by coming together over a beer that gives back!

'Black•ish Homecoming: The Return Hammond, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1242 S. Morrison Ave, Hammond, LA 70402

The longest SLU African-American homecoming event returns this year at the Blvd Event Center for an all black event