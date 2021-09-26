What’s up Hammond: Local events calendar
(HAMMOND, LA) Hammond has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hammond:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Join us for a weekend of service as we head to Louisiana to assist with clean up from Hurricane Ida
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Address: 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond, LA 70403
3-Day workshop that will provide essential information for conducting prescribed burns safely and legally in your timberlands.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM
Address: 48351 Whiskey Lane, Tickfaw, LA 70466
Come celebrate with me for my 37th birthday. We will begin with a drag show, food and drinks. After the show we'll party the night away.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 1709 Corbin Rd, Hammond, LA
Let’s celebrate Louisiana Craft Beer Week by coming together over a beer that gives back!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM
Address: 1242 S. Morrison Ave, Hammond, LA 70402
The longest SLU African-American homecoming event returns this year at the Blvd Event Center for an all black event
Comments / 0