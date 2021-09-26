CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

What's up Hammond: Local events calendar

Hammond Daily
Hammond Daily
 5 days ago

(HAMMOND, LA) Hammond has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hammond:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484s24_0c8caCbM00

Disaster Relief Trip

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Join us for a weekend of service as we head to Louisiana to assist with clean up from Hurricane Ida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIOya_0c8caCbM00

2021 SE Region Prescribed Burn Fall Workshop with LDAF Certification

Hammond, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond, LA 70403

3-Day workshop that will provide essential information for conducting prescribed burns safely and legally in your timberlands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nN1A1_0c8caCbM00

Endia's Draggin to 37

Tickfaw, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 48351 Whiskey Lane, Tickfaw, LA 70466

Come celebrate with me for my 37th birthday. We will begin with a drag show, food and drinks. After the show we'll party the night away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCLKe_0c8caCbM00

LA Craft Beer Week/Ida Relief Fundraiser

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1709 Corbin Rd, Hammond, LA

Let’s celebrate Louisiana Craft Beer Week by coming together over a beer that gives back!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YssIe_0c8caCbM00

'Black•ish Homecoming: The Return

Hammond, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1242 S. Morrison Ave, Hammond, LA 70402

The longest SLU African-American homecoming event returns this year at the Blvd Event Center for an all black event

With Hammond Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

