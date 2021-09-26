CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

LHU football falls to ESU in 2021 home-opener, 45-21

Cover picture for the articleLOCK HAVEN, PA – After opening the 2021 season with three straight games away from home, the Lock Haven University football team (1-3, 0-1 PSAC East) made its long-awaited Hubert Jack Stadium debut Saturday night, but visiting East Stroudsburg University (3-1, 1-0 PSAC East) used a strong second-half to down LHU, 45-21. The game marked the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division opener for both teams.

