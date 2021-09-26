Totten: Become active to reverse board decision in Sun City

“I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore!” Uttered by Howard Beale, anchorman of UBS TV from the movie “Network.”. In the fall of 2020, Karen McAdam decided to run for the Recreation Centers of Sun City Board of Directors. She met all of the stated requirements, garnered her 100 signatures on her petition, submitted her signed conflict of interest declaration establishing there were none and became a registered candidate. Karen went on to win a board seat for a 3-year term (with the third highest number of votes).