Soon to be teachers, the students at Vandegrift involved in Ready Set Teach, on October 18th, will be heading off site to begin their internships. Ready Set Teach is a class where students interested in becoming instructors can join and learn everything from how to make lesson plans, to actually going in person to teach a class. And starting at the end of October, the students in Ready Set Teach 2 and 3, will set off to begin their internship up until the end of the school year.

LEANDER, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO