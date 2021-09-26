CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert MacIntyre Returns To Shinty After Ryder Cup Disappointment

By Andy Wright
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstead of taking part in his first Ryder Cup for Team Europe, Robert MacIntyre has been spending time on the shinty field for his local side in Oban. The 25-year-old put himself in with a chance of making Padraig Harrington’s side following strong showings at The Open and WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, before a missed cut at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth put paid to any realistic hopes he had of securing a wildcard pick.

golfmonthly.com

Shane Lowry: “Bethpage Black Will Be 100 Times Worse Than Last Week”

Sadly, among all the great golf that was on show at this year’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, fan behaviour was once again thrust into the spotlight. At no other event in the sport do the actions of those in attendance cross the line so regularly, and it was made worse this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Tiger Woods Reacts To America’s Dominant Ryder Cup Win

Tiger Woods was quick to congratulate Team USA in the aftermath of their crushing 2021 Ryder Cup win at Whistling Straits. The 15-time major champion was supposed to be on-site in Wisconsin as a vice-captain but couldn’t travel as he recovers from serious injuries sustained back in February’s car crash.
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Shane Lowry: “Ryder Cup By Far The Best Week Of My Golfing Career”

Want to know what it means to play in the Ryder Cup? Just ask Shane Lowry. The popular Irishman won The Open in 2019 in his home country yet described his experience at Whistling Straits as “by far the best week of my golfing career.”. And that’s despite being part...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Bryson, Brooks, and Beers – The US Ryder Cup Verdict

Bryson, Brooks, and Beers – The US Ryder Cup Verdict. On the first topic, Bryson took a chance at looking really silly by laying his putter down to show if his par putt on the first hole was inside the leather. Once evidently it was, the European’s quickly looked like the silly ones there for making him putt it.
GOLF
spectrumnews1.com

Golfers play Whistling Straits days after Ryder Cup

KOHLER, Wis. — Whistling Straits is a golf destination, a course anyone can brag about playing. But playing the Straits Course just days after the United States team recaptured the Ryder Cup is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. What You Need To Know. Whistling Straits Golf Course reopened to the public three...
KOHLER, WI
kfgo.com

Garcia jumps back into action after Ryder Cup letdown

(Reuters) – Sergio Garcia may not have got much sleep after Europe’s Ryder Cup letdown but the Spaniard said on Wednesday his energy level is good ahead of his title defense this week at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Garcia, who is the lone participant from last week’s...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Should The Ryder Cup Return To A Links Course?

Since the first edition of the Ryder Cup in 1927, we have seen a variation of different courses the event has been played on. However, after Royal Lytham & St Annes in 1977, we haven’t seen the Ryder Cup return to a links golf course. Why is that? Why haven’t we seen golf being played in its most rural form? I mean, should golf return to the links layout that we are all so familiar with?
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Podcast: Ryder Cup Preview

On the podcast this week Tom and Elliott discuss this week’s 43rd Ryder Cup in detail – from who will win to who will the pairings be and much more. We also hear from Tommy Fleetwood, thanks to Tag Heuer, on the Ryder Cup including the first tee, why he thinks Europe will win and the unity of Team Europe. All that and much more – enjoy!
GOLF
