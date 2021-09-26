Robert MacIntyre Returns To Shinty After Ryder Cup Disappointment
Instead of taking part in his first Ryder Cup for Team Europe, Robert MacIntyre has been spending time on the shinty field for his local side in Oban. The 25-year-old put himself in with a chance of making Padraig Harrington’s side following strong showings at The Open and WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, before a missed cut at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth put paid to any realistic hopes he had of securing a wildcard pick.www.golfmonthly.com
