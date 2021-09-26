CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton wins 100th F1 race to take lead over Verstappen

By AP News
mymotherlode.com
 5 days ago

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has become the first Formula One driver to win 100 races with victory in the Russian Grand Prix to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen. Hamilton dropped to seventh place when he was boxed in at the first corner but fought back and passed Lando Norris for the win when the McLaren driver stayed out on slick tires in late rain and slid off the track. Hamilton turned Verstappen’s five-point championship lead into a two-point lead of his own as the Dutch driver finished second after a dramatic drive from last on the grid. Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari.

