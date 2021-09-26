Hamilton wins 100th F1 race to take lead over Verstappen

Craig Breen led Rally Finland on Friday at the end of the first day's racing with Sebastien Ogier, who could clinch an eighth world title this weekend, down in seventh. After winning two earlier stages, Breen was second to Elfyn Evans in the final stage of the day, raced as night fell. "I always questioned what Finland would be like in the dark and now we've felt it and witnessed it," said the Irishman. "It's absolutely incredible. My lights weren't 100 per cent to be honest, I have a bit of work to do on them, but it's just incredible."

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO