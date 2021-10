A very challenging week ended on a positive note. Choppy action on Friday morning helped to clear the air, and buyers stepped up for the rest of the day. The doom and gloom had grown very thick after a selling rout into the close on the last day of the quarter, and then some continued negativity on the first day of the new quarter resulted in some of the worst sentiment we have seen in a while.

