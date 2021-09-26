092621-tuc-spt-uafb-p1

Despite multiple injuries at key positions, #13 BYU traveled to Logan and took care of Utah State 34-20 on Friday night. Utah State, who views BYU as a bitter rival, decided to move BYU to the home sideline next to the USU student section. According to the broadcast, it was the first time in Utah State history that the opposing team had been moved to that sideline.

