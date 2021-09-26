CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Carrano: Fall was the time to make wine from those local grapes

By Frank Carrano
ncadvertiser.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the fall, my father would order cases of special varieties of grapes for home winemaking. They would be piled at the edge of our stand and could be purchased by neighborhood men who were hoping to create the best wine possible, usually red varieties, but occasionally someone would request white.

www.ncadvertiser.com

