Polls Close In Germany As Voters Look Ahead To Who Should Lead After Angela Merkel

By Deepa Shivaram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe polls have now closed in the election in Germany to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is stepping down after 16 years in office. Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time and closed at 6 p.m. Early results were expected to follow shortly after the polls closed. There may be more delays than usual in counting ballots this year due to the pandemic and the number of voters who participated in mail-in voting, analysts say.

