Florida State

The Florida Heartbeat Act should not pass

fsunews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Heartbeat Act was filed on Wednesday, and it is one of the expected imitations of the infamous Texas abortion ban. The new bill requires physicians to check for a fetal heartbeat before performing an abortion and prohibits administering an abortion if one is detected, the only exceptions being if the mother’s life is in danger. Fetal heartbeats can be detected as early as five weeks after fertilization, which is well before most people are even aware they are pregnant.

www.fsunews.com

cltampa.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis gives unintelligible response to question on 'heartbeat' abortion bill

Speaking in Kissimmee Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis struggled with a question about newly filed legislation imposing strict, Texas-style restrictions on abortion. Asked to compare and contrast “The Florida Heartbeat Act” (HB 167), a House bill banning abortions after the fetus develops a heartbeat, with what a reporter called “freedom of choice during the pandemic”, DeSantis fumbled and ultimately offered an inconclusive answer.
FLORIDA STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Florida lawmaker files 'heartbeat' abortion bill similar to Texas law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On the heels of Texas' restrictive abortion bill going into effect, a Florida lawmaker has filed a nearly identical one in the Sunshine State. If passed as a law, the bill would make abortion illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected. That usually is around six weeks. And, for many women, it's before they know they're pregnant.
FLORIDA STATE
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Gazette

POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Should Colorado enact a fetal heartbeat bill?

It’s been nearly 50 years since the United States Supreme Court legalized abortion in Roe v. Wade, and finally, the Texas fetal heartbeat bill may demonstrate a way for states to move forward with legislation that promotes a culture of life — not death. The heartbeat bill marks the beginning of a new era of abortion policy in America, where the inherent value of an unborn human life once again has protection under the law based on the simple truth that it is human.
COLORADO STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teens face added hurdles with controversial ‘Heartbeat Act’

AUSTIN — One of the strictest bans on abortion has now been a law for more than two weeks in Texas and one of the disparities the Heartbeat Act is exposing is teenagers’ access to reproductive rights. Getting an abortion in Texas as a teenager was already difficult, long before...
RELATIONSHIPS
One Green Planet

Petition: Repeal Florida’s Baker Act

The below video from the Tampa Bay Times chronicles a school day in the life of an autistic seventh-grader. After other students ostracized the student at lunch, he started crying and abrasively scratching his arms. He then made a comment about killing himself. The student’s language is both sad and...
FLORIDA STATE
texasbreaking.com

Man Sues Texas Doctor Who Publicly Admitted Defying Heartbeat Act

An Arkansas man Monday filed the first-ever case against the Texas doctor who publicly admitted to violating the state’s new six-week abortion ban. Oscar Stilley, a man from Arkansas, filed a lawsuit against Dr. Alan Braid, a physician from San Antonio, who admitted to performing abortion procedures on a female patient who was way beyond the six-week mark just days after SB 8 or the Heartbeat Act took effect.
TEXAS STATE
wflx.com

Florida Republican introduces fetal heartbeat abortion bill

A new fetal heartbeat abortion bill was filed in Florida on Wednesday that has similarities to a controversial measure that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The bill, HB 167, was introduced in the Florida House of Representatives by State Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona. The measure states that an...
FLORIDA STATE
KTSA

San Antonio doctor sued for violating Texas Heartbeat Act

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio doctor who admitted to violating the Texas Heartbeat Act in a Washington Post column was named in a lawsuit filed this morning. Dr. Alan Braid said in the column published Saturday that he performed an abortion on August 6 for a woman who was in her first trimester of pregnancy but outside of the limitation imposed by the new Texas law that says an abortion is illegal after a fetal heartbeat is detected. A heartbeat is detected around six weeks of gestation.
TEXAS STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
breezejmu.org

LTE | Texas Heartbeat Act marks grim step back from Roe v. Wade

Jan. 22, 1973, is a day marked in history that gave women across the U.S. the right to choose. Pregnant women were given fundamental protection over their right to terminate or maintain a pregnancy. Roe v. Wade marked a crack in the glass ceiling dividing the rights and liberties of men and women.
TEXAS STATE
fox32chicago.com

'Protecting Heartbeats Act': Illinois gun bill inspired by Texas abortion law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A new bill in Illinois would let people sue gun manufacturers for gun violence. On Tuesday, State Representative Margaret Croke introduced the "Protecting Heartbeats Act." If passed, it would let people sue the manufacturers, importers or dealers for gun-related injuries or deaths. "Too many Illinoisans die each...
ILLINOIS STATE
ValleyCentral

Federal judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Texas on Sept. 9 for its abortion law that went into effect on Sept. 1, in an attempt to block it from being enforced. Despite this, Senate Bill 8 still stands in Texas, banning abortions once a “fetal heartbeat” is detected. The law describes “fetal heartbeat” as “cardiac activity,” which can be detected as early as six weeks — a time when many women do not know they are pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Morelle addresses passing of Women's Health Protection Act

Congressman Joe Morelle hosted a conference on Saturday morning at Susan B. Anthony Square to talk about the passing of the Women's Health Protection Act. The bill, which Morelle co-sponsored, seeks to stop state laws from restricting women's access to reproductive health services. At the event, representatives from Planned Parenthood...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Texas prompts outrage by saying abortion ban ‘stimulates’ interstate commerce

In its latest defense of its stringent new anti-abortion law, Texas says the travel of desperate women seeking abortions in other states is “stimulating” interstate commerce.The argument, which infuriated women’s rights groups, came up in a court filing by Texas’ top legal officials as they fend off a lawsuit from the US government. The Department of Justice is currently suing to stop the enforcement of Senate Bill 8, Texas’ near-total ban on abortions, and has cited its impact on interstate commerce as one reason to block it.In a legal brief filed on Wednesday, Texas said that argument doesn’t apply.“In...
POLITICS

