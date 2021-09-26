The Florida Heartbeat Act should not pass

The Florida Heartbeat Act was filed on Wednesday, and it is one of the expected imitations of the infamous Texas abortion ban. The new bill requires physicians to check for a fetal heartbeat before performing an abortion and prohibits administering an abortion if one is detected, the only exceptions being if the mother’s life is in danger. Fetal heartbeats can be detected as early as five weeks after fertilization, which is well before most people are even aware they are pregnant.