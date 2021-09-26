Misinformation is the next public health crisis
Someday, the pandemic will be a distant memory, but COVID-19 has caused lasting shifts in society as well. This goes beyond having a new seasonal disease to deal with — Americans have become fundamentally divided on the sources of scientific and political authority, and many of them do not trust each other at all. We have become overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information available to us, allowing deceptive content to slip through the cracks.www.fsunews.com
