Germany passes page at the polls: This is how the successor of Angela Merkel is chosen
Around 61.6 million Germans are called Sunday to the polls to choose the members of the Bundestag low camera. Parliament decides federal laws, controls the Executive and chooses which will be the ninth Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, and successor of the so-called "Eternal Chancellor", Angela Merkel, after 16 years of government. In turn, elections are held on Sunday in the states of Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.www.dailynewsen.com
