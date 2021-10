Singer Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008 after suffering a series of mental health issues. This grants him the legal right to make decisions regarding her personal finances. Earlier this year, Spears got candid about the array of new documentaries focusing on her mental health, and legal battle over her father’s conservatorship of her, calling them “hypocritical.” She posted a lengthy Instagram post, criticising the media for taking advantage of the “most negative and traumatizing times” throughout her career. However, developments in the last few months have revealed that Spears...

