Re: TNET: A Note, a Quote and a Stat: "Archaic" comments resonate in loss

So, it sounds like 'stink' was the high bar for this offense?. Not to defend our offense, but lazy writing... they HAVE GONE OFF THE FREAKIN CLIFF. One person has led the way and it's not the QB. Any guesses? I think everyone knows the answer. I wish anyone and everyone would stop putting the SC St. stats in print. I know most all teams put weaklings on their schedule but just means you want to pad your record and stats. That was nothing more than a glorified practice and certainly not a dominate one at that. The ride has been a good one and the King is dethroned. If no semblance of improvement another potential 4 to 5 losses are on the horizon. It's unbelievable the consistent top recruiting classes that have been scored and this is the best offense you can muster and then say we got what we got. At some point and time these guys have to be developed. When your offense doesn't scare any defense and pitiful tight end play along with not being able to throw over the middle it's no wonder. It's a shame you can't keep a defense guessing and they already know what you are going to do. It's so bad when you witness a severe mugging going on and that's when your offense absolutely mugs your own defense. It's simply just an ugly look. Currently the offense looks like a reaction offense and not an attacking offense. What will the future hold? Time will tell.