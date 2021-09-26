CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Re: TNET: A Note, a Quote and a Stat: "Archaic" comments resonate in loss

tigernet.com
 5 days ago

So, it sounds like 'stink' was the high bar for this offense?. Not to defend our offense, but lazy writing... they HAVE GONE OFF THE FREAKIN CLIFF. One person has led the way and it's not the QB. Any guesses? I think everyone knows the answer. I wish anyone and everyone would stop putting the SC St. stats in print. I know most all teams put weaklings on their schedule but just means you want to pad your record and stats. That was nothing more than a glorified practice and certainly not a dominate one at that. The ride has been a good one and the King is dethroned. If no semblance of improvement another potential 4 to 5 losses are on the horizon. It's unbelievable the consistent top recruiting classes that have been scored and this is the best offense you can muster and then say we got what we got. At some point and time these guys have to be developed. When your offense doesn't scare any defense and pitiful tight end play along with not being able to throw over the middle it's no wonder. It's a shame you can't keep a defense guessing and they already know what you are going to do. It's so bad when you witness a severe mugging going on and that's when your offense absolutely mugs your own defense. It's simply just an ugly look. Currently the offense looks like a reaction offense and not an attacking offense. What will the future hold? Time will tell.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

The NBA is back! Hornets media day highlights, notes, and quotes

Fall is right around the corner, but that crisp, fresh air you’re breathing as you take a leisurely scroll through At The Hive dot com has nothing to do with a drop in temperature. Optimism, positive energy and excitement of this nature can only mean one thing; the NBA is back!
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tnet#Archaic#American Football#Time
Scarlet Nation

Michigan Wolverines Football 63, NIU 10: Notes, Quotes & Observations

Michigan’s 63-10 win over Northern Illinois was essentially over by halftime — early second quarter, really — just as it should have been. And right about the time some of the more nitpicky fans (aka ‘Les Miserables’) started complaining about the passing game, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara unleashed an 87-yard touchdown bomb to sophomore receiver Cornelius Johnson as if to say, ‘shut the front door' (uh ... there was a breeze in the Big House Saturday).
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

TNET: WATCH: GT head coach Geoff Collins reacts to loss to Clemson

Check out Georgia Tech's Geoff Collins postgame press conference after his team's 14-8 loss to Clemson on Saturday. "Our guys battled," he said to the media. "They fought. So proud of that locker room. Obviously, the goal was to come here to win but they battled from the opening snap to the very fin Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Penn State week: Monday notes and quotes

Tom Allen had to say to the media at his weekly Monday press conference. The Indiana head coach recapped the win over Western Kentucky, talked about the WR position after the loss of D.J. Matthews to a season ending knee injury, and what makes Penn State such a challenge for his team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

WFT at Bills: Sal's keys, notes, and stats

Both the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team will be looking to win their second game in a row after Week 1 losses when the two square off in Orchard Park on Sunday. Here are my three keys to the game, plus notes and stats for the game:
NFL
247Sports

Quick Quotes: Bryan Harsin turns page after Penn State loss

AUBURN, Alabama — For the first time in the Bryan Harsin era, Auburn is moving forward after a loss. The Tigers fell at Penn State over the weekend, 28-20. On Monday afternoon, Harsin will put a bow on the loss and turn the page to Georgia State (2:30 p.m. CST, SEC Network) in his weekly press conference.
AUBURN, AL
Georgia Tech Football

Georgia Tech Football Practice Notes and Quotes 9/21

ATLANTA- Tuesday was a rainy day in the city for Georgia Tech football coach Geoff Collins kept his team mostly inside as they prepare to face #21 North Carolina on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium just a mile and a half down the road. The Jackets are recovering from an emotional...
ATLANTA, GA
tigernet.com

TNET: Stats & Storylines: Offensive implosion in Raleigh

The defense made their share of mistakes, namely a bevy of silly offsides penalties, but they deserve their due credit for another overall impressive performance. With the offense putting them in an unenviable situation – and now hampered by injuries – they won’t post the gaudy numbers they could have, but they deserve kudos. Now, let’s look at the offensive issues that are plaguing this team. Full Story »
RALEIGH, NC
tigernet.com

TNET: Emotional Venables recaps injuries, tiring loss to NC State

The Clemson defense tried to do everything it could to help out the offense on Saturday afternoon inside of Carter-Finley Stadium, but back-to-back touchdowns in overtime from North Carolina State were too much for the Tigers as they fell to the Wolfpack for the first time since 2011. Full Story »
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

TNET: Postgame notes on Clemson-NC State

The game was Clemson’s 15th overtime contest in school history. It was Clemson’s second overtime game against NC State all-time, joining a 24-17 overtime win in 2016. The game was Clemson’s fifth multi-overtime game in school history, joining games against Wake Forest in 2004, Miami (Fla.) in 2005, Read Update »
CLEMSON, SC
chatsports.com

Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 2

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 2 game against the Houston Texans. The season flashed before my eyes when I saw Baker Mayfield holding his shoulder area after trying to make a tackle after his interception. The worst thing I fear in those situations is a broken collarbone. When I heard it was a shoulder, I was glad it was at least the left shoulder, and then I was surprised to see him come back to the field and finish the game.
NFL
tigernet.com

Re: TNET: Uiagalelei preaches patience on Clemson offense: "Rome wasn't built in a day"

Has he not been carrying bricks this entire time at Clemson? This "building process" didn't start a month ago. Cliches and Cam Newton outfits don’t win ball games. He needs to stay out of the public and the coaches should intervene. This is going to be one of the problems with NIL. I'm sure his sponsors want his face out there but this is a time when he needs to lay low until his gets better.
CLEMSON, SC
theonlycolors.com

Notes and Quotes: Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker talks importance of home crowd against Nebraska

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Mel Tucker took to the podium Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference, and took the opportunity to preview the Spartans’ upcoming game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Tucker began by reflecting on Michigan State’s road win over the Miami Hurricanes, mentioning the effort his team gave late in the game to seal the win.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Postgame Notes and Quotes: UCLA Vs. Fresno State

Here are some notable stats from UCLA's 40-37 loss to Fresno State as well as postgame quotes from head coach Chip Kelly and a few players. -- UCLA has a winning non-conference record of 2-1 for the first time in the Chip Kelly era. -- UCLA has now lost four...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy