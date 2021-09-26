CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Why won’t Americans get vaccinated?

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Good examination of the failure of the U.S. to match the rest of the world in getting vaccinated against COVID-19. The country got off to a good start, but now falls somewhere around 36 in its vaccination rate despite being the primary driver in the development of successful vaccines. Derek...

arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rock Hill Herald

Do Americans support Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate? Here’s what a new poll found

Nearly 60% of Americans surveyed in a poll support President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The White House announced last week that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is creating a rule that will require all companies with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for their employees before they can come to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

U.S. Constitution doesn’t permit forced COVID-19 vaccinations

With the rise of the so-called Delta variant of COVID-19 and full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, leftist authoritarians in academia and the media have increased calls for forced vaccination of non-willing Americans under the penalty of criminal sanctions. Force and coercion are inherent in the use of government...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

Here’s how many people have really died from COVID-19 in the US

The United States reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday — 1 in 500 people in the U.S. has died of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University data show that 663,913 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. In all, the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
texasbreaking.com

Anti-Vaxxers Can Face Serious Repercussions If They Continue To Reject COVID-19 Vaccines: Read Details

Many Americans refuse to get vaccinated, and some interpose reasons linked to their religious beliefs and medical conditions. However, refusal to get vaccinated can have serious repercussions. After the United States, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month, many business owners and school administrators released vaccine...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Marietta Daily Journal

Retired seniors in US aren’t covered by Biden’s vaccine plan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 plan will mandate vaccines for 100 million working Americans, but one group was conspicuously absent from this week’s announcement: senior citizens. They’re also the most likely to be hospitalized or die from the virus — by a wide margin. Retired seniors have been...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Polarization#Americans#Gop
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Two Words Every American Should Hear

There has been much accomplished but there's still much to do in terms of getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, during the latest briefing by the White House COVID Response Team on Tuesday. He talked about herd immunity, what is known about mix-and-match booster shots, and said two words every American should hear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

I'm a Virus Expert and Beg You Don't Go Here Now

Of course, just when everything was about to return to a fraction of normalcy, COVID had other plans. While over half of the United States is fully vaccinated, the country still averages over 100,000 new cases daily. That said, the hospitalization rate is much higher for the unvaccinated when compared to the fully vaccinated. The CDC states that this surge in new cases is because of the Delta-variant, a more transmittable version of Sars-CoV-2. With a new variant comes another round of questions. Does the wedding need to be outside? Should people avoid flying? Is wearing a mask still necessary? With Delta ripping through the country, there is a concern for what might and might not be safe anymore. Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious disease doctor at Boston Medical Center and Boston University's School of Medicine, has three suggestions for preventing the spread of this variant of the coronavirus. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Norristown Times Herald

Thomas L. Knapp: Biden's vaccine mandate isn't about COVID-19

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 as he announced his plan to require more than 80 million private sector American workers to consent (sic) to a COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, or be fired by companies with more than 100 employees (those companies will be fined $14,000, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for each instance of failure to enforce the edict).
PUBLIC HEALTH
maciverinstitute.com

Biden’s Vaccine Mandate May Violate The Civil Rights Act

Dan O’Donnell analyzes a potentially overlooked problem with President Biden’s proposed vaccine mandate: It may have a disparate and unlawful impact on minority workers. President Biden has since his very first day in office prided himself on his administration’s steadfast commitment to diversity and inclusion. On Inauguration Day, in fact, he even signed the highly publicized “Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.”
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Does the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine kill more people than it saves?

Steve Kirsch: "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." Here's why: A man who promotes himself as an entrepreneur and technology expert made a COVID-19 claim that drew wide attention on Facebook and elsewhere:. "Pfizer vaccine kills more people than it saves." That’s not accurate. Steve Kirsch made the...
INDUSTRY
apr.org

Biden seeks to enforce COVID-19 vaccine requirements for some Americans

President Joe Biden recently announced that companies with more than 100 employees must require their workers to be fully vaccinated or test weekly. Biden also announced all federal workers must be vaccinated with no option for weekly testing as a substitute. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is tasked with enforcing the mandates.
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Stop Calling It a ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’

“Your refusal has cost all of us,” President Joe Biden said to unvaccinated people last week, as he announced a new COVID-vaccine mandate for all workers at private companies with more than 100 employees. The vaccinated, he said, are angry and frustrated with the nearly 80 million people who still haven’t received a vaccine, and their patience “is wearing thin.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Here's Why Companies Aren't Fighting Biden's Employee Vaccine Mandate

President Biden met last week with business leaders to inspire others to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. His recent guidelines—that all companies with more than 100 employees mandate vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing—caused a stir among workers claiming that it infringes upon their rights to medical freedom.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
fox2detroit.com

HIPPA does not apply to revealing COVID-19 vaccine status at work, HHS says

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights (OCR) said on Thursday that the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) Privacy Rule does not apply to employers or employment records. That means companies are not infringing upon their employees’ legal privacy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

 https://arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy