The Baltimore Ravens came away with the most impressive win in the NFL in Week 2, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs at home. After two tough AFC West opponents to open the season, Baltimore gets a bit of a reprieve in Week 3 when it faces the lowly Detroit Lions. Detroit has allowed 76 points through its first two games and will be on a short week after falling to the Green Bay Packers, 35-17, on Monday Night Football.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO