Week In Insights: It’s a Busy Fall for Tax Professionals
It’s officially fall in the Northern Hemisphere. That means waiting anxiously for college football weekends, pumpkin patches, and leaf-peeping for much of the U.S. And, it’s a season of holidays—from Halloween to Thanksgiving. Busy feels like an understatement. But for tax professionals? It’s a different kind of anticipation: Fall means tax extensions for individual taxpayers, OECD negotiations, shifting congressional tax proposals, and the return of professional conferences. It’s a season that traditionally keeps us on our toes and signals the beginning of the long roll into planning and compliance.news.bloombergtax.com
