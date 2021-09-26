CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week In Insights: It’s a Busy Fall for Tax Professionals

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s officially fall in the Northern Hemisphere. That means waiting anxiously for college football weekends, pumpkin patches, and leaf-peeping for much of the U.S. And, it’s a season of holidays—from Halloween to Thanksgiving. Busy feels like an understatement. But for tax professionals? It’s a different kind of anticipation: Fall means tax extensions for individual taxpayers, OECD negotiations, shifting congressional tax proposals, and the return of professional conferences. It’s a season that traditionally keeps us on our toes and signals the beginning of the long roll into planning and compliance.

AFP

What happens if the United States defaults on its debt?

After narrowly avoiding a shutdown of the US government, President Joe Biden's Democratic lawmakers and the Republican opposition face an even more high-stakes task: forging an agreement to raise the country's borrowing limit or risk a catastrophic default. They need 10 Republican votes to overcome a filibuster in the Senate, and the opposition has made clear it will not help them raise the debt limit.
PwC to Allow U.S. Staffers to Work Virtually, Live Anywhere

PwC LLP is introducing a work-anywhere policy for its 55,000 U.S. employees, allowing them to choose an all-virtual work option in a bid to keep and attract workers. The U.S. firm will also require staff to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to visit any PwC office or visit clients as of Nov. 1, PwC confirmed to Bloomberg Tax & Accounting.
Fact Check Team: How much do the wealthy pay in taxes?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) turned a lot of heads at the Met Gala wearing a dress with “Tax the Rich” written in red letters on the back. The dress went viral drawing both criticism and praise, and it started a national debate over income equality and taxes. The Fact Check Team breaks down how much top earners earn in this country and President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion plan that includes making the rich pay more.
Ramesh Ponnuru
Person
Britney Spears
Global Tax Talks Race to Resolve Hurdles With Time Running Out

Countries seek to agree on minimum rate, shares of tax income. The 140 countries attempting to conclude years of negotiations to overhaul global tax rules for an increasingly digitized economy are racing to resolve key details against a ticking clock. With just over a week until an Oct. 8 meeting...
Is now any time to raise the corporate tax rate on the resort industry?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada’s congressional Democrats, with the exception of Rep. Dina Titus, are keeping mum about Pres. Joe Biden’s proposal to raise the corporate tax rate to help pay for legislation designed to tackle poverty, boost working families, expand education and health care, and confront the climate crisis. “Raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 26.5% […] The post Is now any time to raise the corporate tax rate on the resort industry?  appeared first on Nevada Current.
Buy-Sell Agreement Fails to Set Value of Decedent's Interest in Business for Estate Tax Purposes

In the Estate of Connelly v. United States,[1] the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri determined that a buy-sell agreement did not set the value of the decedent’s interest in a closely held corporation he owned a majority interest in and the proceeds of the life insurance policy held by the company that was used to redeem his shares from his estate had to be included in the calculation of the value of the company for estate tax purposes.
Reviewing Business Tax Expenditures: Credit Union Tax Exemption

Policymakers should carefully analyze tax expenditures before categorizing one as a loophole—some tax expenditures are important structural elements of the tax code while others are unsound. Generally, if a provision is broadly available and helps to eliminate the double taxation of saving, or broadly contributes to a consumption tax base,...
Inheritance tax a concern to ag businesses, organizations

There is a bill awaiting its turn to be voted on in Congress that is causing concern among some family-run farms and ranches and those organizations that represent them. If passed, the new law will alter a tax shelter that is protecting certain beneficiaries who inherit property. Agriculture is an...
US prices rose 4.3% annually in August: Commerce Dept

Inflation continued to rise in the United States in August, while spending and incomes also climbed, according to government data released Friday. The Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index was up 4.3 percent from August 2020 as the world's largest economy struggles with supply chain delays and shortages amid its bounceback from the pandemic's business closures. Income rose 0.2 percent that month, in line with analysts' forecasts, and spending climbed slightly above expectations at 0.8 percent. The rise in income was attributable both to increases in wages but also to government policies such as advance tax credit payment to families, though those were offset by a decrease in pandemic unemployment benefits that month, the Commerce Department said.
Nudging under pressure: Behavioral insights for tax compliance during a global pandemic

Tax collection isn’t easy for most governments even in normal circumstances. In times of crisis, economic activity – and thus tax revenues – take a hit, and the role of the state to protect vulnerable individuals and businesses becomes even more crucial. However, tax compliance has become even more complicated during a global pandemic with high levels of uncertainty.
