“Never forget” and “stand tall for those who fall.”. Those were key themes of the 9/11 observance held Saturday in Waconia. More than 300 observers filled the local fire station and spilled into the parking lot for a public ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, when a coordinated series of terrorist flight attacks struck the World Trade Center towers in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., while a fourth flight believed to be targeted at the White House crashed in a Pennsylvania farm field after passengers fought back against hijackers. The Waconia Fire Department has marked 9/11 every year since then. This year four area fire departments – Waconia, Mayer, Norwood Young America and Cologne – collaborated on a special commemoration for the 20th anniversary. Representatives from several other area fire departments also were in attendance.

WACONIA, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO