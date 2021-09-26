CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Feature: We Visit the Artist at Work, Retyping a Chicago Literary Masterpiece

By Nancy S Bishop
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI could hear the clickety-clack of his typewriter a block away. It was quiet around the Union Stock Yards Gate with only an occasional car or truck passing. And as I stood across the street, at the corner of Peoria and Exchange, I could see and hear the artist at work.

Chicago, IL
