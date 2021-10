The measurements through September of 2021 show continued participation in the contributions of organic waste and have already surpassed the 2020 total with 4 months more data to come. Joining the growing number of Island households and the Pequot’s participation in 2020 are 2 more ‘big guys’, the Fishers Island Club and The West End Café. So far this year over 4 tons have been diverted from the waste stream – meaning less waste going over on the ferries and more organic healthy mulch and dirt for our island gardens!

