Theresa Pierog honored as 2021 Unsung Hero

lvpnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheresa Pierog, of South Whitehall Township, was recently honored as part of the Lehigh County Aging and Adult Service’s 21st annual tribute to Unsung Heroes. This tribute honors older adults in the Lehigh Valley who have displayed exceptional generosity with their time and talents to enrich the lives of others in the community.

