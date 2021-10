Wolves boss Bruno Lage says Raul Jimenez will soon be amongst the goals. Ahead of today's clash with Brentford, Raul is waiting to score his first goal of the season. Lage said, “I see it in a positive way – he is the striker who has created the most chances. There's two ways to see the things. Some of the strikers scored one or two goals and didn't create more chances than him.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO