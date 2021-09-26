Alton Police Officers Investigate Two Saturday Night Shootings

ALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido provided a report Sunday morning about a pair of incidents Saturday in the City of Alton where shots were fired and injuries occurred. "At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, Alton Police Officers, while in the general proximity of downtown Alton, began receiving reports of shots fired in front of a business in the 200 block of W. 3rd St.," Chief Pulido said. "Officers arrived on scene and learned that a gunshot victim had just been transported by a person to an Alton area hospital.