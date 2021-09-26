CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alton, IL

Alton Police Officers Investigate Two Saturday Night Shootings

By Dan Brannan
edglentoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALTON - Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido provided a report Sunday morning about a pair of incidents Saturday in the City of Alton where shots were fired and injuries occurred. "At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, Alton Police Officers, while in the general proximity of downtown Alton, began receiving reports of shots fired in front of a business in the 200 block of W. 3rd St.," Chief Pulido said. "Officers arrived on scene and learned that a gunshot victim had just been transported by a person to an Alton area hospital.

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Alton, IL
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcos Pulido

Comments / 0

Community Policy