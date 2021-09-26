BAFTA Award nominee Michelle Yeoh will receive the International Star Award, Actress, for her role in the film "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. The Film Awards will take place in person on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the Palm Springs International Film Festival running through Jan. 16. The 2022 festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO