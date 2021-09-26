Read full article on original website
Will Smith expresses regret for Oscars slap: ‘I lost it’
Actor Will Smith expressed regret again for slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards this year, saying in a new interview that he “lost it” after the comedian made a joke about his wife. In his first major sit-down since the infamous Oscars slap, Smith told “Daily Show”...
Michelle Yeoh to receive International Star Award at Palm Springs film awards
BAFTA Award nominee Michelle Yeoh will receive the International Star Award, Actress, for her role in the film "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. The Film Awards will take place in person on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the Palm Springs International Film Festival running through Jan. 16. The 2022 festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ...
