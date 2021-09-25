CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIRATE GIRLS TENNIS TAKES SIXTH AT INDIVIDUAL-BASED LITCHFIELD TOURNEY

kroxam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crookston Pirate Girls Tennis team is competed in the Litchfield tournament on Saturday- an individual tournament with individuals receiving team points for every win. The tournament included, Staples-Motley, Annandale, Owatonna, St. Peter, Delano, Litchfield, and Benson. The Pirates took sixth place as a team. “It was a long day for the girls starting at about 4 am the night after homecoming and the dance and a long bus ride, day of playing, and a bus ride back, but we played really good tennis and saw some really good competition,” said Pirates Head Coach Sue Tiedemann. “It was good to see some different play styles that some of the teams use and see some top teams from different parts of the state.”

www.kroxam.com

TENNIS
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON BOYS SOCCER SCORE A GOAL, BUT FALL TO G.F. CENTRAL

The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Soccer squad hosted the Grand Forks Central Knights looking for their first win of the season, but the Knights scored four goals in a 10-minute span on their way to a 5-1 win at a match played at the Crookston High School soccer field. “Overall I thought we played really well outside of that ten minute span they had,” said Pirates Head Coach Lon Boike. “I thought we might have been a step slower than we can be, but we still hung in there today.”

