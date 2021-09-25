PIRATE GIRLS TENNIS TAKES SIXTH AT INDIVIDUAL-BASED LITCHFIELD TOURNEY
The Crookston Pirate Girls Tennis team is competed in the Litchfield tournament on Saturday- an individual tournament with individuals receiving team points for every win. The tournament included, Staples-Motley, Annandale, Owatonna, St. Peter, Delano, Litchfield, and Benson. The Pirates took sixth place as a team. “It was a long day for the girls starting at about 4 am the night after homecoming and the dance and a long bus ride, day of playing, and a bus ride back, but we played really good tennis and saw some really good competition,” said Pirates Head Coach Sue Tiedemann. “It was good to see some different play styles that some of the teams use and see some top teams from different parts of the state.”www.kroxam.com
